The Toxic Avenger, Mother’s Day, and more 4K restorations coming to Troma streaming service

4K restorations of The Toxic Avenger, Mother’s Day, Bloodsucking Freaks, Redneck Zombies, and more are coming to Troma Now

Troma Entertainment, the independent film production and distribution company that has been bringing us toxic waste-soaked insanity since it was founded by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz in 1974, has its own streaming service called Troma Now, which can be found at watch.troma.com – and the company has just announced that 4K restorations of several of their beloved classics, including The Toxic Avenger and Mother’s Day, are going to be released on the Troma Now service throughout 2024!

Here’s the announcement: Starting in February, Troma Now will premiere 4K restorations and new transfers from the original materials of a number of Troma Classics on the 15th of every month. On February 15, the new 4K restoration of The Toxic Avenger will be available to stream exclusively on Troma Now.

The Toxic Avenger (1984) will premiere in 4K on Troma Now on February 15th. The rest of the series will follow throughout the year. Rabid Grannies (1988) will be coming to Troma Now in 4K this year, in its original 96 minute uncut format, scanned and restored from its 35mm interpositive. Mother’s Day (1980), Charles Kaufman’s cult classic horror film, will premiere in April. Newly scanned and restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative. Bloodsucking Freaks (1976), Joel M. Reed’s equally celebrated and reviled film will premiere in 4K, scanned and restored from its 35mm internegative.

Other titles coming this year include The Last Horror Film in 4K, a newly restored transfer of Redneck Zombies, and more Troma classics like you’ve never seen them before! Stay tuned and follow Troma on social media for more details

Troma Now offers a free one month (30 day) trial, after which subscriptions cost $4.99 a month or $50 a year.

Are you a fan of Troma, and do you have a Troma Now subscription? Are you glad to hear that classics like The Toxic Avenger and Mother’s Day are getting 4K restorations this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I’m glad to see it anytime movies like The Toxic Avenger, its sequels, Mother’s Day, and Redneck Zombies get some love.