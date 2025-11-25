When is Tron: Ares getting a digital release?

TRON: Ares, the third installment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise, reached theatres back in October… and didn’t seem to do much for anyone. Made on a budget somewhere in the 180 to 220 million dollar range, it was a box office disappointment, pulling in just $142 million worldwide. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray called it visually and sonically stunning in his 7/10 review and listed it above the second film in his franchise ranking, but there wasn’t a whole lot of interest in the movie and not many people – at least, not nearly as many people as Disney hoped – showed up to see it on the big screen. Will it do better on home video? We’ll find out soon, as TRON: Ares is set to receive a digital release on December 2nd, with a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release following on January 6th.

TRON: Ares was directed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto (Morbius), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Hasan Minhaj (No Hard Feelings), Arturo Castro (Road House), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and returning TRON star Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Scripted by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, the film tells the story of a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Leto plays Ares, “a fictional character who crosses over from the world of videogames to planet Earth.”

TRON: Ares comes to home video with the following bonus features:

Deleted Scenes Seth’s Date Burning Man Lisberger Cameo

Featurettes:

Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares.

Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.

Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.

Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.

: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy. The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with Tron: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for Tron: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.

For twenty-eight years, director Steven Lisberger’s cult classic TRON was a standalone sci-fi adventure. Then in 2010 Joseph Kosinski took fans back to the world of TRON with the film TRON: Legacy – and since then things have been a bit messy. Kosinski wanted to make a third TRON film, to be called TRON: Ascension, but Disney cancelled the project when their movie Tomorrowland underperformed. Apparently the script for TRON: Ascension would have featured a character named Ares… and somehow the idea for that character has evolved into TRON: Ares. Kosinski had said that he had nearly given Leto a cameo in TRON: Legacy, in the End of Line club where Lisberger did make a cameo. The TRON: Ares rumblings started around 2017, but it didn’t go into production until 2024.

Will you be checking out the digital release (and/or the physical media release) of TRON: Ares? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have already seen the movie, let us know what you thought of it. I intend to get around to watching the movie someday… but the fact that I still haven’t gotten around to watching TRON: Legacy even though it’s been available for fifteen years probably shows that these movies are not a high priority for me.