Twilight of the Dead: Greg Nicotero says George A. Romero zombie project is looking to secure the rest of its financing

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the legendary George A. Romero (who passed away in 2017) had left behind a treatment for the “seventh and final installment” in his Dead franchise – following Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead, and Survival of the Dead. The story Romero had come up with used a title than many fans expected him to use for his follow-up to Day, Twilight of the Dead , and the team of Joe Knetter, Robert Lucas, and Paolo Zelati, who also worked on the treatment with Romero, were working on fleshing it out into a screenplay. Two years ago, we heard that Twilight of the Dead had secured funding from Roundtable Entertainment, and Session 9 director Brad Anderson signed on to helm the film soon after. Eleven months ago, it was announced that Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich and Betty Gabriel (Get Out) had been cast in the film. So, where is Twilight of the Dead? It hasn’t started filming yet, and according to special effects artist Greg Nicotero, it still needs to secure some financing.

Set on a tropical island, Twilight of the Dead will “ delve into the dark nature of humanity from the perspective of the last humans on earth who are caught between factions of the undead .” Like the previous Dead films, it’s being described as a “ thought-provoking sociopolitical commentary wrapped in a genre piece .”

Zelati is producing the film with John Baldecchi, Sarah Donnelly, Ardvella Entertainment’s Stephanie Caleb, and Romero’s widow Suzanne Romero. Dominic Ianno, Alex Dundas, Jason Resnick, Chris Roe, and Luis Riefkohl serve as executive producers.

Greg Nicotero, who got his special effects career started on the Romero classic Day of the Dead and went on to work with Romero on several more projects (including Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead, and Survival of the Dead), will be handling the FX on Twilight of the Dead and has said that this will be a “full circle” moment in his career. When asked for a status update during an interview with Slasher Radio, Nicotero said, “ The interesting thing about George’s universe is, the zombies evolve. … This continues that intention, which I think is really interesting and unlike any other zombie stuff that’s out there. It’s very different. I’ve had a bunch of meetings with the director, we did some designs, and we’re sort of waiting for them to secure the rest of their financing. “

Romero is one of my favorite filmmakers, so I was very interested to see who was going to be chosen to take his place at the helm of Twilight of the Dead. Anderson being hired for the job is one of the best case scenarios as far as I’m concerned, as I’ve been a fan of his work ever since I saw Session 9 during a 24 hour theatrical horror marathon back in 2001. I look forward to seeing what he does with Twilight of the Dead and hope the project will find its full financing soon.

Are you interested in Twilight of the Dead? Let us know by leaving a comment below.