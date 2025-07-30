Embark on a new kind of brotherhood in the trailer for Twinless

The new film Twinless has an interesting concept. Two men, dealing with grief over the loss of a twin, start a codependent friendship that becomes very intimate, but not romantic. It’s a different kind of brotherhood where they miss the deep connection they used to have with their twin. The movie comes from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, and stars James Sweeney, Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, Aisling Franciosi, Chris Perfetti and Tasha Smith. In addition to co-starring, Sweeney also writes and directs the film. Lionsgate has just released the trailer.

The official synopsis reads,

“In Twinless, two young men meet in a twin support group and form an unlikely friendship. Roman (Dylan O’Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney) both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis’ ebullient co-worker, Marcie (Aisling Franciosi), all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbors secrets that could unravel everything.”

In addition to co-starring O’Brien is also on board as a producer on the film. Sweeney also produces with David Permut. Our Chris Bumbray got to see the film at Sundance and said in his review, “Twinless is a bit of a throwback to an older kind of Sundance movie that I always dug – the comedy/drama related to family trauma. For years, these movies were a dime-a-dozen at the festival because they tended to be star-driven and often sold quickly to distributors (with the grand-daddy of all of them, Garden State, being a major hit). In recent years, the genre has started to dry up a bit, but it makes a welcome return to the fest with Twinless, which puts an interesting spin on the formula and goes places you won’t anticipate.”

He glows about the film with an 8/10 rating and stated, “Given the film’s excellent reception so far at Sundance, it seems likely Twinless will walk away with a solid distribution deal and make Sweeney one of the next indie breakout auteurs. While only his second film, it’s exceptionally well done, juggling a variety of tones in a way that proves his steady hand at the helm. It’s a good little movie that further proves that O’Brien is the real deal as far as rising young actors go, and it is one to watch.”