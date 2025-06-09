Peacock unleashes vehicular mayhem with an explosive and high-octane clip from Twisted Metal Season 2

Fresh off Summer Game Fest weekend, Peacock is revving its engine for the return of Twisted Metal, the streamer’s car combat with a comedic twist series starring Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The action-packed series puts two bricks on the throttle exclusively on Peacock beginning on July 31, 2025, and to drum up hype, the studio is sharing an exciting Twisted Metal clip that celebrates the video game property’s roots!

Here’s the official logline for Twisted Metal Season 2, courtesy of Peacock:

“Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

“The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament,” Twisted Metal writer/showrunner/EP Michael Jonathan Smith previously said. “The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart’s desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

Twisted Metal features Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, and Anthony Carrigan as series regulars. Recurring guest stars include Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw, and Lisa Gilroy.

In today’s Twisted Metal Season 2 clip, Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), the creator of the Twisted Metal contest, sets a series of competitors loose in an abandoned airport. As classic characters and vehicles from the beloved Twisted Metal video game franchise battle for Calypso’s favor, fans of the series get a taste of the action to come in the upcoming season.

What do you think of today’s Twisted Metal Season 2 clip? Is this the action you expect from an adaptation of the fan-favorite video game series? Let us know in the comments section below. Twisted Metal Season 2 starts its engine on Peacock on July 31, 2025.