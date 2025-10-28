Tyriq Withers Talks To Us About The Negative Reception To HIM

Sometimes a trailer releases for a film and absolutely blows audiences away, getting them more than hyped for the film’s eventual release. Unfortunately, a good trailer does not make a good film, and HIM was absolutely ravaged by critics. I can’t say I was the biggest fan (check out my review HERE) but that had nothing to do with Tyriq, who I think was one of the film’s highlights. Now, the film is releasing on physical media, and more people will be able to check it out, with considerably lower expectations.

I talked to Tyriq about the film’s negative reception and his take on it – which you can watch in the video embedded above:

“I know why we made this movie… It’s to bring conversations to the table not many people are wanting to talk about. I’m indifferent to the reaction where I’m super proud, and that’s all I can control.”

He also got into why he thinks the film will catch on more in the future, due to its messaging. He could be right, as Marlon Wayans recently went on a social media rant where he compared HIM‘s reception to several other movies that he’s made that have become more popular in recent years. He also dips into how the film’s first trailer blew up on social media, coinciding with him promoting his role in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, which hit theaters during the summer. Indeed, it’s been a big year for Withers, and his busy schedule isn’t set to let up any time soon. The rising star has a ton of stuff coming up, with him set to co-star with fellow genre fave Maika Monroe in the next Colleen Hoover adaptation, Reminders of Him, which is due out on Valentine’s Day and recently got a trailer.

HIM plot:

A young athlete descends into a world of terror when he’s invited to train with a legendary champion whose charisma curdles into something darker.

HIM is Now Available on Digital and releases on BluRay, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on November 11th, 2025. What did you think of HIM? Let us know in the comments.