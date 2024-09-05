Stern Pinball assembles Marvel’s Uncanny X-Men for a new pinball machine that finds heroes from the past trying to save the future

To me, my Pinball Wizards! The Stern Pinball company is mixing it up with mutants for its new Uncanny X-Men pinball machine, featuring many of Charles Xavier’s best warriors for mutantkind in a time-warping trip filled with Sentinels, Danger Room traps, and high-risk scenarios for the Children of the Atom to overcome!

According to Stern’s official Uncanny X-Men pinball machine press release:

Stern‘s new The Uncanny X-Men pinball games feature Wolverine, Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Beast, Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jean Grey, Bishop, Kitty Pryde, and Magneto, along with a supporting cast of allies and foes. The adventure takes players to familiar X-Men locations, including the Danger Room, Beast’s Lab, the X-Mansion, and Genosha. Players will also interact with fabled X-Men devices like Cerebro and the X-Jet.

The Uncanny X-Men playfield is a unique pinball layout that features an array of new crossing shots and ramp designs with surprising ball trajectories to deliver kinetic satisfaction. The all-new Danger Room design, located to the left of the main flippers, offers a high-risk, high-reward experience that includes a mini-flipper and a novel outlane spinner. Premium and Limited Edition models also include an all-new elevated captive ball vari-target themed as Beast’s Lab.

The Uncanny X-Men pinball game features a mechanically articulated Sentinel for the player to battle. The Sentinel’s large robotic head changes its state based on the player’s actions. In the Premium and Limited Edition models, the Sentinel rises from underneath the playfield and fights back by destroying the player’s ramps or attacking the ball with its extended hands.

Stern alum Jeremy Packer, aka Zombie Yeti, provides the stunning artwork for Stern’s Uncanny X-Men pinball machine. Each version of the game features a custom X-Men-inspired soundtrack with diverse musical styles articulating different eras designed to bring X-fans closer to the action than ever before. Does the soundtrack do hard? Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame composed the score, so you tell me.

Stern’s Uncanny X-Men pinball machines recreate the classic Marvel storylines “Days of Future Past” and “Mind Out of Time,” which the game company notes “takes place in Marvel’s Earth-811 timeline. Stern’s numbered Limited Edition games will be limited to 811 globally for The Uncanny X-Men. The highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the new Speaker Expression Lighting System with X-Men-themed game effects, a “Danger Room” inspired mirrored backglass, reflective foil “Future vs. Past” high-definition cabinet decals with artwork by Zombie Yeti, exclusive “Sentinel Armor” powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner’s badge on registration.

Each game includes Stern’s “ever-expanding Insider Connected platform, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn game-specific Achievements, and discover new mutants with Cerebro. Every player who logs in with Insider Connected will discover their own mutant power to aid them with online Quests. Original buyers of The Uncanny X-Men pinball will also receive new Uncanny X-Men themed Pro, Premium, and LE owner’s badges after initial registration of their game. Ongoing code updates from Stern Pinball will enhance and extend the player experience.”

Stern’s Uncanny X-Men pinball machines give players a chance to become a part of one of the most iconic comic book stories ever written, with plenty of tricks, hidden gems, clever strategies, and ingenious table design to keep you entertained and excited to share your score with players worldwide. Will you help the X-Men rewrite Marvel history to prevent future mutants from past mistakes?

Visit Stern Pinball’s official website for more details about how you can pre-order your Uncanny X-Men pinball machine!