Under Paris on track to become the most popular non-English movie on Netflix

Since its debut in June, Under Paris has been steadily climbing up the Netflix Top 10 list, but the shark thriller could end its run as the most popular non-English movie on the streaming service.

Under Paris is currently sitting in third place on Netflix’s most popular non-English film list with 96.6M views, behind only Society of the Snow (98.5M) and Troll (103M). The film still has roughly a month left in its 91-day premiere window, so it could easily overtake Troll to take the number one spot.

The official Under Paris synopsis reads: “ After a dangerous shark nicknamed Lilith kills all of Sophia’s research colleagues, the scientist (Bérénice Bejo) gives up studying climate-related shark mutations. But five years later, an environmental activist named Mika (Léa Léviant) discovers a massive shark lurking in the Seine just days before the World Triathlon Championships are hosted in Paris — and it’s the same one Sophia was tracking. So the scientist warily dives back into her work in order to thwart catastrophe. Now it’s up to Sophia, Mika, and reluctant police officer Adil (Nassim Lyes) to prevent a bloodbath before it’s too late. “

As the film has proven to be a big success, director Xavier Gens hinted in June that there could be a sequel. “ Right now, as of today, we’re not on it, but there’s a chance we’ll be discussing it soon, ” Gens said. “ If there is a sequel, it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water. “