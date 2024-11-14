Under Paris 2 in development at Netflix with director Xavier Gens and star Berenice Bejo returning

Under Paris 2 is officially in the works at Netflix, with director Xavier Gens and star Berenice Bejo returning for more shark thrills

By

Under Paris, a shark thriller from genre regular Xavier Gens, was released through the Netflix streaming service on June 5th (you can read our review HERE) and turned out to have the best launch for a non-English language film on Netflix, drawing in more than 102.3 million views. So it’s no surprise to hear, via Variety, that a sequel is in development. Both Gens and star Bérénice Bejo, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2011 silent film The Artist, are expected to return for Under Paris 2. Bejo has even been quoted as saying that the sequel would begin filming in September of next year, but Variety’s sources cautioned that the project is still in early stages and might not make it into production until 2026.

Under Paris was so successful, Gens was already being asked about a sequel just nine days after the movie was released. At that time, he told Variety, “Right now, as of today, we’re not on it but there’s a chance that we’ll be discussing it soon. If there is a sequel, it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water.

Under Paris has the following synopsis: Set in the Summer of 2024, the film unfolds in Paris which is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander.

Bejo was joined in the cast by Léa Léviant of Mortel and Nassim Lyes of Overdose. Gens’ previous directorial credits include the films Frontier(s), Hitman, The Divide, The Crucifixion, Cold Skin, Budapest, and Mayhem!, plus episodes of the shows Mortel, Gangs of London, and Crossing Lines. Gens also directed the X is for XXL segment of the horror anthology The ABCs of Death.

Are you a fan of Under Paris, and are you glad to hear that Under Paris 2 is officially in the works? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A featurette gives a behind the scenes look at the "dinosaurs in Vietnam" film Primitive War, starring Tricia Helfer
Primitive War featurette goes behind the scenes of “dinosaurs in Vietnam” sci-fi horror film
Under Paris 2 is officially in the works at Netflix, with director Xavier Gens and star Berenice Bejo returning for more shark thrills
Under Paris 2 in development at Netflix with director Xavier Gens and star Berenice Bejo returning
Thomasin McKenzie of Last Night in Soho has joined The Substance's Margaret Qualley in the horror film Victorian Psycho
Victorian Psycho: Thomasin McKenzie joins Margaret Qualley in psychological horror film
Michael Biehn, Reginald VelJohnson, and Eric Wareheim join Adam Wingard’s Onslaught
View All

About the Author

16311 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Under Paris News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles