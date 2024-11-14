Under Paris 2 in development at Netflix with director Xavier Gens and star Berenice Bejo returning

Under Paris , a shark thriller from genre regular Xavier Gens, was released through the Netflix streaming service on June 5th (you can read our review HERE) and turned out to have the best launch for a non-English language film on Netflix, drawing in more than 102.3 million views. So it’s no surprise to hear, via Variety, that a sequel is in development. Both Gens and star Bérénice Bejo, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2011 silent film The Artist, are expected to return for Under Paris 2 . Bejo has even been quoted as saying that the sequel would begin filming in September of next year, but Variety’s sources cautioned that the project is still in early stages and might not make it into production until 2026.

Under Paris was so successful, Gens was already being asked about a sequel just nine days after the movie was released. At that time, he told Variety, “ Right now, as of today, we’re not on it but there’s a chance that we’ll be discussing it soon. If there is a sequel, it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water. ”

Under Paris has the following synopsis: Set in the Summer of 2024, the film unfolds in Paris which is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander.

Bejo was joined in the cast by Léa Léviant of Mortel and Nassim Lyes of Overdose. Gens’ previous directorial credits include the films Frontier(s), Hitman, The Divide, The Crucifixion, Cold Skin, Budapest, and Mayhem!, plus episodes of the shows Mortel, Gangs of London, and Crossing Lines. Gens also directed the X is for XXL segment of the horror anthology The ABCs of Death.

