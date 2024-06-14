Under Paris 2: Xavier Gens, Netflix shark thriller might get a sequel

Under Paris , a shark thriller from genre regular Xavier Gens, was released through the Netflix streaming service on June 5th (you can read our review HERE) – and today, a judge will be deciding whether or not a parasitism lawsuit that has been filed against the filmmakers will be enough to get the movie removed from Netflix for a while. But in its nine days of release, Under Paris has already proven to be enough of a hit that Gens and producers might start having sequel talks soon.

When asked if there’s a sequel in the pipeline, Gens told Variety, “ Right now, as of today, we’re not on it but there’s a chance that we’ll be discussing it soon. If there is a sequel, it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water. ” To read the full interview, where Gens talks about the fact that Under Paris skewers French society, politicians, and the Olympics, click over to the Variety link.

Under Paris has the following synopsis: Set in the Summer of 2024, the film unfolds in Paris which is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander.

Bérénice Bejo, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the silent film The Artist, Léa Léviant of Mortel, and Nassim Lyes of Overdose star. Gens’ previous directorial credits include the films Frontier(s), Hitman, The Divide, The Crucifixion, Cold Skin, Budapest, and Mayhem!, plus episodes of the shows Mortel, Gangs of London, and Crossing Lines. Gens also directed the X is for XXL segment of the horror anthology The ABCs of Death.

Have you watched Under Paris – and if so, would you be interested in seeing a sequel that takes place in “a Paris that is entirely submerged under water”? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.