Under Paris trailer: Xavier Gens shark thriller reaches Netflix in June

Last April, the Netflix streaming service unveiled a pair of first look images from the then-untitled shark thriller genre regular Xavier Gens has been working on for them. Now a trailer for the film has made its way online, revealing that it’s going by the title Under Paris and is scheduled to begin streaming on June 5th! You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Starring Bérénice Bejo, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the silent film The Artist, Léa Léviant of Mortel, and Nassim Lyes of Overdose, this shark thriller has the following synopsis: Set in the Summer of 2024, the film unfolds in Paris which is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander.

Gens’ previous directorial credits include the films Frontier(s), Hitman, The Divide, The Crucifixion, Cold Skin, Budapest, and Mayhem!, plus episodes of the shows Mortel, Gangs of London, and Crossing Lines. Gens also directed the X is for XXL segment of the horror anthology The ABCs of Death.

Let Me Be is producing Under Paris, which was previously listed on IMDb under the title Sharks. The IMDb page reveals that the script was crafted by Gens, Yaël Langmann, Yannick Dahan, and Maud Heywang. Dahan co-wrote and co-directed the zombie film The Horde, and Heywang had an acting role in that film. Dahan was also credited as a script consultant on Gens’ film The Divide.

What did you think of the Under Paris trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it starts streaming on Netflix in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I was sold on watching this one as soon as I saw the synopsis last year, so I will definitely be watching it when it’s available in a couple months. Bring on that Parisian shark action.