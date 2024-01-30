Universal Epic Universe: Get a first look at the planned theme park from Universal Orlando Resorts featuring movie-themed “portals”

Universal Orlando Resorts has unveiled its plans for its upcoming grand theme park, which is planned for 2025. While Universal Studios was the park to make you feel like you’re in the movies, Universal Epic Universe aims to transport guests into the worlds of Universal’s much-beloved fantasy properties. The studio has released artist concept renderings of different segments that will make up the park. This includes portals into certain worlds in this epic universe, such as Harry Potter, Super Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon, and Dark Universe. Universal continues to rival Disney as the famous Disney World theme parks feature worlds for Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, etc. It can be assumed that Universal Epic Universe will expand with new themed portals in the future. But for now, get a first look at the planned opening attractions.

The official press release introducing the park reads,

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil its next gamechanger for theme park entertainment with the debut of its most ambitious theme park yet: Universal Epic Universe. Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched – transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic. The addition of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park will also transform the award-winning resort into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most compelling experiences imaginable.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic ,where guests will discover a different era of the wizarding world in an all-new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series;

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD ,where guests will enter the iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong;

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk , where guests can soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures based on the wildly popular How to Train Your Dragon film franchise;

and Dark Universe, where guests encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.

Celestial Park

The Harry Potter Portal

The Super Nintendo Portal

The How to Train Your Dragon Portal