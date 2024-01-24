How to Train Your Dragon: Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison & more join cast of live-action movie

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie began shooting last week, and there have been a few new additions to the cast.

Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Masters of the Air), and Harry Trevaldwyn (The Bubble) have joined the cast of How to Train Your Dragon as Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut, respectively. In the original animated movie, Fishlegs was voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Snotlout was voiced by Jonah Hill, Ruffnut was voiced by Kristen Wiig, and Tuffnut was voiced by T.J. Miller.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed all three of the animated movies, will return to write, direct, and produce the live-action movie. It was announced last year that Mason Thames (The Black Phone) would star as Hiccup alongside Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as Astrid. Gerard Butler is also set to reprise his role of Stoick the Vast, the character he voiced in the animated movies, with Nick Frost also cast as Gobber the Belch, Stoick’s trusted friend and advisor.

The original animated movie takes place in a mythical Viking village and follows Hiccup, a young Viking who aspires to continue his tribe’s tradition of becoming a dragon slayer. But after finally capturing his first dragon, Toothless, he learns that there is more to the creatures than he had assumed. It was followed by How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with the three films grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. The franchise also spawned a handful of short films, TV series, video games, and more. The last How to Train Your Dragon movie was said to bring the entire series to a conclusion, but the franchise has been a hugely popular one, so it made sense when Universal and Dreamworks Animation first announced that they would be rebooting it with a live-action adaptation.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released on June 13, 2025.