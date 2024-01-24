How to Train Your Dragon: Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison & more join cast of live-action movie

Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison and more join the cast of the upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie.

By
How to Train Your Dragon, live-action movie cast, Julian Dennison

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie began shooting last week, and there have been a few new additions to the cast.

Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Masters of the Air), and Harry Trevaldwyn (The Bubble) have joined the cast of How to Train Your Dragon as Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut, respectively. In the original animated movie, Fishlegs was voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Snotlout was voiced by Jonah Hill, Ruffnut was voiced by Kristen Wiig, and Tuffnut was voiced by T.J. Miller.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed all three of the animated movies, will return to write, direct, and produce the live-action movie. It was announced last year that Mason Thames (The Black Phone) would star as Hiccup alongside Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as Astrid. Gerard Butler is also set to reprise his role of Stoick the Vast, the character he voiced in the animated movies, with Nick Frost also cast as Gobber the Belch, Stoick’s trusted friend and advisor.

Related
How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake adds Nick Frost as Viking character Gobber the Belch

The original animated movie takes place in a mythical Viking village and follows Hiccup, a young Viking who aspires to continue his tribe’s tradition of becoming a dragon slayer. But after finally capturing his first dragon, Toothless, he learns that there is more to the creatures than he had assumed. It was followed by How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with the three films grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. The franchise also spawned a handful of short films, TV series, video games, and more. The last How to Train Your Dragon movie was said to bring the entire series to a conclusion, but the franchise has been a hugely popular one, so it made sense when Universal and Dreamworks Animation first announced that they would be rebooting it with a live-action adaptation.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released on June 13, 2025.

Source: Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
How to Train Your Dragon, live-action movie cast, Julian Dennison
How to Train Your Dragon: Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison & more join cast of live-action movie
Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans will star in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s Honey Don’t!
The main theatrical poster for Dune: Part Two, the second half of Denis Villeneuve's Frank Herbert adaptation, has been unveiled
Dune: Part Two unveils its main theatrical poster
Michael Mann sets a new manhunt novel which will also kick off a literary franchise
View All

About the Author

9419 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest How To Train Your Dragon News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles