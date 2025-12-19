A romantic getaway goes terribly wrong in the trailer for the Jason Biggs comedy thriller Untitled Home Invasion Romance

When writers put “Untitled” on their title pages, it’s just a placeholder. Eventually, pretty much everything gets a proper title. For example, Cameron Crowe once wrote a script called Untitled, and the movie he made out of it is known as Almost Famous. But there are exceptions to every rule, and sometimes things even happen in a way that’s completely opposite from the norm. That’s what happened when Jamie Napoli and Joshua Paul Johnson wrote a comedy thriller script together. They put Getaway on the title page – but as the project made its way through production, it lost its title and got a new one that makes it sound like it never had a title in the first place. Directed by American Pie legend Jason Biggs, who also stars, the comedy thriller Napoli and Johnson wrote is making its way out into the world as Untitled Home Invasion Romance . The finished film is set to receive a digital release from Paramount’s Republic Pictures on January 27th – and with that date just a few weeks away, a trailer has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

Biggs’s co-stars include Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Justin H. Min (Beef), and Arturo Castro (Broad City).

The story Napoli and Johnson crafted in their Untitled Home Invasion Romance script has the following synopsis: With his marriage on the rocks, Kevin whisks his wife Suzie away on a romantic getaway with a wildly misguided plan: fake a break-in and play the hero. But when things spiral and someone turns up dead, Kevin finds himself at the center of a murder investigation, with lies piling up faster than the alibis.

The production company behind the film is Motion Picture Corporation of America. Brad Krevoy, Charles Cohen, Jimmy Philémond-Montout, and David Anselmo are the producers.

What did you think of the Untitled Home Invasion Romance trailer? Will you be watching this comedy thriller next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I didn’t have to watch the trailer to be sold on this one; all it took was the “home invasion romance” description and the involvement of Jason Biggs. So I guess calling the movie Untitled Home Invasion Romance was a good move after all.