The Booties are coming in Kevin Smith’s The 4:30 Movie

The 4:30 Movie is the sixteenth feature film from director Kevin Smith, and a while back the movie not only received an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board, but it also secured a distribution deal with Saban Films that will see it reaching theatres on September 13th. In the trailer that has made its way online (and is embedded above), there’s a moment where we see a construction worker played by Jason Biggs having an intense experience in a port-a-potty… and Smith has revealed what’s going on in that scene. As it turns out, this is a movie-within-the-movie moment, much like the Sister Sugar Walls faux trailer that opens the trailer and the imagery we’ve seen from Astro Blaster and the Beaver-Men, which is the movie the characters are going to see at 4:30. The scene with Jason Biggs in a port-a-potty is from a faux trailer for a movie called Booties, which seems to have been inspired by the legendary Ghoulies poster, which showed a ghoulie emerging from a toilet.

Smith revealed on Instagram, “ Don’t sit on a public toilet or you might get a case of the Booties! This Gremlins/Boogens knockoff features prominently in one of the trailers our heroes watch while waiting for The 4:30 Movie to start. The Booty was created by Nick Brown – who was a student at the Tom Savini School when we shot our flick last summer. But Nick has also been an employee of Smodcastle Cinemas – so he’s worked in our theater as both an usher AND a prosthetic monster-maker! When you get where you’re going and it’s within your ability to help the next generation of creatives, it’s pretty thrilling when you can give others a chance to fulfill their dreams. ” Brown wrote, “ Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to create an original monster design inspired by the fiendish gremlins and critters. I’m incredibly honored that my first movie credit and work will be for one of your films—it’s a lifelong dream come true! “

Set in the summer of 1986, The 4:30 Movie is a coming-of-age comedy that follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex. But when one of the guys also invites the girl of his dreams to see the latest comedy, each of the teens will learn something serious about life and love before the credits roll.

Austin Zajur (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), and Reed Northrup (High Maintenance) play the sixteen year old friends, with Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as the dream girl. Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Sam Richardson (Veep), Genesis Rodriguez (Tusk), Justin Long (Barbarian), Jason Lee (Almost Famous), Rachel Dratch (I Love My Dad), Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Method Man (Power Book II: Ghost) are also in the cast. Plus, as mentioned, Jason Biggs (American Pie) has a run-in with a Booty.

The 4:30 Movie was filmed at Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, a theatre Smith now co-owns and used to hang out in every weekend when he was a teenager. Liz Destro, Josh Bachove, and Jordan Monsanto produced, with Bill Bromiley, Shanan Becker, and Jonathan Saba executive producing.

Are you looking forward to seeing The 4:30 Movie and the Booties faux trailer within? Let us know by leaving a comment below.