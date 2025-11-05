Remember, remember when V for Vendetta returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary next November

Happy Guy Fawkes Day, everybody! Today, on the fifth of November, Fathom, Warner Bros., and DC are revealing the 20th anniversary rerelease of V for Vendetta, timed exactly one year ahead of its theatrical return on Nov 5th, 2026. That’s right, folks! Justice returns to the big screen one year from tonight!

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel and produced by the Wachowskis, V for Vendetta (2006) became an instant classic, inspiring a generation with its message of defiance and freedom. Set against the futuristic landscape of totalitarian Britain, V for Vendetta tells the story of a young working-class woman named Evey, played by Natalie Portman, who is rescued from a life-and-death situation by a masked man known only as “V,” played by Hugo Weaving.

“From its early days as a graphic novel and then a feature film, few properties have struck a chord with fans and been more thought-provoking societally than V for Vendetta,” said Tom Lucas, Vice President of Studio Relations at Fathom Entertainment. “Twenty years later, the movie still resonates, and Fathom is so pleased to bring it back to theatres next November with our partners at Warner Bros. and Saga Arts.”

Today’s V for Vendetta trailer returns us to Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s fan-favorite adaptation of the classic graphic novel. While following Natalie Portman’s Evey through shadow-covered streets, a mysterious, masked figure, V (Hugo Weaving), pierces the murk and gloom. As the enigmatic soldier speaks poetically about revolution, his words resonate, mirroring our real-world circumstances with terrifying accuracy. As footage of violence and rebellion flashes on-screen, it’s impossible not to feel frightened, disillusioned, and angry. How did this happen? Who is to blame? Fairness, justice, and freedom are more than words; they are perspectives. How do we reclaim what we lost without resorting to horrific violence? How do we build a new future without first setting fire to the past?

Fathom Entertainment, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group reveal a nationwide theatrical rollout for V for Vendetta on November 1 and 5, 2026. Will you join the revolution or remain complacent in the face of strife and animosity?