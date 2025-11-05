Movie News

Remember, remember when V for Vendetta returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary next November

By
Posted 1 hour ago

Happy Guy Fawkes Day, everybody! Today, on the fifth of November, Fathom, Warner Bros., and DC are revealing the 20th anniversary rerelease of V for Vendetta, timed exactly one year ahead of its theatrical return on Nov 5th, 2026. That’s right, folks! Justice returns to the big screen one year from tonight!

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel and produced by the Wachowskis, V for Vendetta (2006) became an instant classic, inspiring a generation with its message of defiance and freedom. Set against the futuristic landscape of totalitarian Britain, V for Vendetta tells the story of a young working-class woman named Evey, played by Natalie Portman, who is rescued from a life-and-death situation by a masked man known only as “V,” played by Hugo Weaving.

“From its early days as a graphic novel and then a feature film, few properties have struck a chord with fans and been more thought-provoking societally than V for Vendetta,” said Tom Lucas, Vice President of Studio Relations at Fathom Entertainment. “Twenty years later, the movie still resonates, and Fathom is so pleased to bring it back to theatres next November with our partners at Warner Bros. and Saga Arts.”

Today’s V for Vendetta trailer returns us to Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s fan-favorite adaptation of the classic graphic novel. While following Natalie Portman’s Evey through shadow-covered streets, a mysterious, masked figure, V (Hugo Weaving), pierces the murk and gloom. As the enigmatic soldier speaks poetically about revolution, his words resonate, mirroring our real-world circumstances with terrifying accuracy. As footage of violence and rebellion flashes on-screen, it’s impossible not to feel frightened, disillusioned, and angry. How did this happen? Who is to blame? Fairness, justice, and freedom are more than words; they are perspectives. How do we reclaim what we lost without resorting to horrific violence? How do we build a new future without first setting fire to the past?

Fathom Entertainment, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group reveal a nationwide theatrical rollout for V for Vendetta on November 1 and 5, 2026. Will you join the revolution or remain complacent in the face of strife and animosity?

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,740 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest V for Vendetta News

See More

Latest Movie News

Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, Speed 3Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, Speed 3

JoBlo Originals

WTF Happened to Speed?

Posted 5 hours ago
We take a look at the making of Speed, a modestly scaled action flick that blew audiences away in 1994 and made two superstars.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The Best Scene series digs into the opening sequence from the Kathryn Bigelow / James Cameron sci-fi thriller Strange Days

JoBlo Originals

Why is Strange Days STILL unavailable?

Posted 7 days ago
While most of James Cameron's Lightstorm era movies have now seen the light of day, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days remains buried.
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?