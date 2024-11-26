Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules planning a hard reset for Season 12 with an all-new cast in the aftermath of “Scandoval”

Oh, the drama! Bravo‘s hit reality series, Vanderpump Rules, is getting a Season 12 renewal, but with a twist. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff is getting an all-new cast after the show’s “Scandoval” cheating scandal. Raise your hand if you have no idea what I’m talking about. Well, that makes two of us. However, after doing some research, it turns out that, during Season 10, the show’s events revealed that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss engaged in an illicit relationship. Another cast member, Ariana Madix, tried to defend Sandoval but was ultimately deceived. Instead of picking up the pieces, Vanderpump Rules is wiping the slate clean for Season 12, inviting new cast members to the table.

Lisa Vanderpump, the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules and boss of SUR, the Los Angeles restaurant where the show’s drama plays out, is at the center of the new collective of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors,” says the show’s official announcement. “Under Lisa Vanderpump’s watchful eye, the West Hollywood mainstay SUR — and now TomTom — welcomes the next batch of servers, hosts and bartenders rife with plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

Production for Vanderpump Rules Season 12 begins next year, with plans to announce the new cast in the coming months. For those obsessed with former castmates, a handful of them will return in the next season of the Vanderpump spinoff The Valley, including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Tom Schwartz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, other cast members such as Arianna Madix, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, and Katie Maloney could appear.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules,“ said Lisa Vanderpump.

Have I been living under a rock for the past few years? Who are any of these people? Is Vanderpump Rules like MTV’s The Real World, but set in a restaurant and with a Real Housewives twist? It could be better than I don’t know. Are you a Vanderpump Rules fan? Are you excited about a new cast joining the show for Season 12? Let us know in the comments section below.