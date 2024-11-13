Venom: The Last Dance crosses major box office milestone

Although Venom: The Last Dance opened somewhat lower at the box office than expected, the sequel has managed to stay on top for the last three weeks and recently crossed a major milestone. The film has sped past the $400 million mark with a $405.5 million worldwide take. That works out to $118.5 million domestically and $287 million internationally, with all three films generating a total of $1.7 billion.

The first Venom grossed $856.1 million during its theatrical run, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed $506.8 million. At this rate, Venom: The Last Dance could overtake Let There Be Carnage but won’t come close to the first movie.

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The Last Dance finds Eddie and Venom on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance featured Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, as the villain pulling the strings behind the scenes. Although he didn’t have much screen time, writer/director Kelly Marcel has teased that Knull is not a “ one and done ” villain. “ We know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull. The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done,’ ” Marcel said. “ This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel’s greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom’s partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story… This is just the beginning for Knull. “