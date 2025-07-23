V/H/S/HALLOWEEN: title, release date, and director line-up revealed for the new found footage horror anthology sequel

The found footage horror anthology series V/H/S was launched in 2012, with the sequels V/H/S/2 and V/H/S: Viral following in 2013 and 2014. There was a spin-off called SiREN in 2016, then the franchise went dormant for a few years… before being revived by the Shudder streaming service, which has had great success delivering a new V/H/S movie every year. There was V/H/S/94 in 2021, V/H/S/99 in 2022, V/H/S/85 in 2023, and V/H/S/Beyond last year (with another spin-off, called Kids vs. Aliens, also dropping in 2023). There will be no lack of V/H/S next year, as Variety has unearthed the details on the V/H/S sequel that will be reaching Shudder on October 3rd. This one is called V/H/S/HALLOWEEN , and the line-up of directors includes Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman (Cosmetic), Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Paco Plaza ([REC]), and Anna Zlokovic (Appendage).

No further details have been revealed… So let’s look back at the previous movie. A Shudder Original Film made in association with Studio71, V/H/S/Beyond featured six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. The segments making up that entry in the franchise are: “Stork”: Directed by Jordan Downey (ThanksKilling, ThanksKilling 3, The Head Hunter), screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart . “Fur Babies”: Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long, who had acting roles in Jeepers Creepers, Tusk, and Barbarian . “Live and Let Dive”: Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner. Martinez contributed a segment to the anthology Southbound and directed a segment of the first V/H/S as part of the collective Radio Silence . “Dream Girl”: Directed by Virat Pal (Recapture), written by Pal and Evan Dickson . “Stowaway”: Directed by actress Kate Siegel, making her directorial debut, working from a script written by her frequent collaborator (and husband) Mike Flanagan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, etc.) There’s also a special presentation by Jay Cheel (Cursed Films, How to Build a Time Machine.) V/H/S/Beyond was produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber, with Adam Boorstin serving as executive producer.

