Lord of the Rings writer really wants Viggo Mortensen to return for The Hunt for Gollum

Lord of the Rings writer Philippa Boyen really wants Viggo Mortensen to return for The Hunt for Gollum but it’s all dependent on the script.

Viggo Mortensen played Aragorn to perfection in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, but can he be convinced to return for The Hunt for Gollum? The upcoming movie does feature a prominent role for Aragorn, and Philippa Boyens, who wrote the trilogy alongside Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson, told The Playlist that they really want the actor to come back.

“ Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage, ” she said. “ I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo. “

As The Hunt for Gollum takes place during the same time period as The Fellowship of the Ring, some digital trickery would likely be employed to make Mortensen appear as he did in that movie. “ I know Andy wants to work with him, but also, we don’t see this as like, using A.I. [technology], this is about a digital make-up, and whether Viggo does it or will entirely depends on how good the script is, ” Boyens continued. “ And he doesn’t have a script yet. So to be fair to Viggo, let’s see if we write a good enough role and that he can find enough in it to see that it’s a performance he wants to take on. After that, it’ll be between Viggo and Andy of how that is achieved. “

Mortensen has previously said that his involvement is dependent on the script. While it would be great to see him return to the role, the de-aging would really need to be flawless. I can’t speak for everyone, but some modern de-aging techniques (even ones that are done really well) can’t help but take me out of the film. That said, the technology is always improving.

Boyens explained that the new film is set shortly before Frodo leaves the Shire for Rivendell. It would begin with Gandalf tasking Aragorn with finding Gollum, so he doesn’t spill the beans about the One Ring to Sauron. Speaking of Gandalf, Ian McKellen has expressed a tentative willingness to return, although the 85-year-old actor added that they’d “ better be quick ” about it if they want him back.

Would you like to see Viggo Mortensen return for The Hunt for Gollum (with some digital de-aging), or should the role be recast?