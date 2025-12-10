The Hunt for Gollum: Is Viggo Mortensen being recast as Aragorn?

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is still in the works, but one of the franchise’s most iconic actors may not be returning. The Hunt for Gollum takes place during the same time period as The Fellowship of the Ring, and would begin with Gandalf tasking Aragorn with finding Gollum, to ensure that he doesn’t spill the beans about the One Ring to Sauron.

The producers have been keen for Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen to reprise their roles, but in the case of Mortensen, the role of Aragorn may be recast with a younger actor.

Aragorn Could be Recast with a Younger Actor

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but Knight Edge Media has reported that several unknown actors have already met with Serkis for the role of Aragorn after it was decided not to use digital de-aging technology on Mortensen. It’s also possible that Mortensen chose not to return, which has necessitated the recast. It’s also been over 25 years since The Fellowship of the Ring was filmed. Mortensen was a little over 40 years old when production began, and now he’s just a few years from 70. That said, the man still looks good.

Look, Mortensen crushed it in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but I honestly think recasting is the way to go. Digital de-aging is impressive these days, but it still pulls me out of the movie. Even when it looks great, I end up studying the effect instead of watching the scene. Someday it’ll be perfect, probably sooner than we think, but right now it still feels more like a high-tech magic trick than genuine movie magic.

If the production does go the recasting route, should other returning characters, such as Gandalf, be recast as well?

The Hunt for Gollum Really Wanted Viggo Mortensen Back

Boyens explained late last year that Mortensen had been approached about a potential return. “ Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage, ” she said. “ I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo. “

“ I know Andy wants to work with him, but also, we don’t see this as like, using A.I. [technology], this is about a digital make-up, and whether Viggo does it or will entirely depends on how good the script is, ” Boyens continued. “ And he doesn’t have a script yet. So to be fair to Viggo, let’s see if we write a good enough role and that he can find enough in it to see that it’s a performance he wants to take on. After that, it’ll be between Viggo and Andy of how that is achieved. ” The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently slated for a December 17, 2027 release.

Given the choice, should Aragorn be recast (any suggestions?) or should they give Viggo Mortensen the digital de-aging treatment?