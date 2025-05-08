Movie News

Andy Serkis’ The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum covets a December 2027 release date

By
Posted 2 hours ago

Andy Serkis isn’t done with The Lord of the Rings franchise yet! Today, Warner Bros. New Line Cinema announced the release date for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, opening in theaters on December 17, 2027. Andy Serkis directs The Hunt for Gollum, with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Zane Weiner producing. The Hunt for Gollum is one of two new films set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth, destined for theaters from the producing group.

Andy Serkis is getting behind the camera for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and reprising his iconic role as the goblin-like scene-stealer for Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The director of the second film remains a mystery. Meanwhile, Walsh and Boyens will pen the screenplay alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Ken Kamins and Andy Serkis executive produce with The Imaginarium’s Jonathan Cavendish.

The Lord of the Rings isn’t the only franchise getting exciting news today. Evil Dead fans rejoice because New Line is officially co-financing the next chapter of the legendary horror series with Sony after the roaring success of Evil Dead Rise. The next Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Burn, stars Souheila Yacoub (No Man’s Land, The Braves, The Salt of Tears) and will be released in North America on July 24, 2026.

Last December, Warner released the underrated anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which only grossed $20.6M. In hindsight, the animation was a little funky, but the story was engrossing, and I enjoyed the new characters and story flow. Oh, well. As Les Claypool once said, “They can’t all be zingers.”

Where do you stand on the concept of a new Lord of the Rings movie focusing on Gollum? Will the film feature beloved characters or introduce new warriors to the famed franchise? If anyone can bring Gollum to the screen in a worthwhile way, it’s Andy Serkis. Are you tired of the Lord of the Rings franchise, or do you like the idea of another live-action adventure on the big screen? In the comments section below, let us know your thoughts about The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
