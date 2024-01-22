Vincent D’Onofrio has consumed nearly every Kingpin work

As Kingpin once said, “The people need to be reminded that the city belongs to me.” And apparently all of the Kingpin reading material belongs to Vincent D’Onofrio, who has consumed just about every piece he can get his hands on.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, D’Onofrio said, “I’ve seen everything that involved [Wilson] Fisk that’s up to this point. I mean, there’s some of the new runs, the Kingpin runs that I haven’t looked at yet, but as far as everything, any canon that connects Fisk I’ve read.” We sense a little slacking from D’Onofrio, but then again, considering just how much Kingpin material is out there, we can’t entirely fault him for falling behind.

As far as which Kingpin works have grabbed his attention the most, D’Onofrio pointed to the legendary Frank Miller, who wrote Daredevil’s Born Again storyline in 1986. “The [Frank Miller] runs were always very exciting for me. And I found early on before I met David [Mack, creator of Marvel’s Echo], I found some of his stuff and the first couple of paintings that he did of Fisk were really, really truly inspiring. I didn’t get to tell him that for a while, but eventually, I did get to tell him, and then he was just super helpful with turning me onto maybe stuff that I didn’t have or anything that he offered his help.”

Kingpin first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #50 in 1967 when D’Onofrio was just eight years old. The actor first took on playing the character (aka Wilson Fisk) in Netflix’s Daredevil series, reprising him on Hawkeye and most recently on Echo. He is set to return once again for Daredevil: Born Again, currently set for 2025. Prior to D’Onofrio, Kingpin was most notably played by Michael Clarke Duncan in the 2003 Daredevil movie, although he had been featured in Marvel media properties since the ‘60s, having first been voiced by Tom Harvey on Spider-Man.

The actor recently went to work to settle any fan concern of the behind-the-scenes troubles surrounding Daredevil: Born Again, saying in part, “Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post. It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Frankly I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

How do you think Vincent D’Onofrio has done as Kingpin? Does he deserve a standalone movie?