Benoit Blanc is on a seemingly unsolvable case in the new trailer for Wake Up Dead Man

By
Posted 4 hours ago
wake up dead manwake up dead man

There has been a killing at a church with a seemingly impossible situation, but no case is too complicated for Mr. Benoit Blanc. Netflix has now premiered the new trailer for Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Our Chris Bumbray just got to preview the movie at TIFF and raved about it. He says in his review, Wake Up Dead Man is another wildly entertaining entry in Johnson’s Benoit Blanc mystery series, and O’Connor might be the most compelling central character we’ve followed thus far. It will no doubt please fans of the series and would certainly benefit from a robust theatrical run, as these are the kinds of films that are especially fun to watch with an audience.”

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, with Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Mila Kunis (That 70s Show), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), and Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) – whose likeness was featured on a hot sauce in Glass Onion – making up the rest of the primary cast. Meanwhile, we’re not sure if Hugh Grant (Notting Hill) will show up as Phillip, Benoit’s domestic partner, who had a cameo in the previous film.

During the TUDUM presentation for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the teaser unveiled the roles for each of the primary cast members: Josh O’ Connor plays Rev. Jud Duplenticy, Glenn Close plays Martha Delacroix, and Josh Brolin plays Msgr. Jefferson Wicks, Mila Kunis plays Geraldine Scott, Jeremy Renner plays Dr. Nat Sharp, Kerry Washington plays Vera Draven, Andrew Scott plays Lee Ross, Cailee Spaeny plays Simone Vivane, Daryl McCormack plays Cy Draven, and Thomas Haden Church plays Samson Holt.

Additionally, the streamer has recently scheduled a two-week theatrical release, which will start on November 26. Then, the movie will stream globally on the platform on December 12.

Are you looking forward to this new entry in the Knives Out franchise?

Source: Netflix
Latest Movie News

