Alien Romulus’ David Jonsson struggles to stay on the good side of the law in an intense trailer for the prison thriller Wasteman

Having recently binged the entirety of Taylor Sheridan‘s Mayor of Kingstown, I’m in the mood for more prison drama. That’s why I’m completely digging on Lionsgate‘s trailer for Wasteman, a U.K. crime thriller starring Alien Romulus’ David Jonsson and Billy the Kid actor Tom Blyth. Lionsgate debuted a trailer for Wasteman yesterday, and early buzz suggests this close-quarters thriller is one cinephiles won’t want to miss.

In Wasteman, a parolee, Taylor (Jonsson), whose fresh start hopes are jeopardized by cellmate Dee’s (Blyth) arrival. As Dee takes Taylor under his wing, a vicious attack tests their bond, forcing Taylor to choose between protecting Dee and his own parole chances.

Cal McMau directs Wasteman from a script by Hunter Andrews and Eoin Doran. Previously, the film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, with a write-up on the event’s official site saying, “McMau peels back the conventions of the prison drama to reveal something raw, intimate, and unsettling. Set within a claustrophobic and often brutal UK prison, Wasteman conjures a world where hyper-masculinity is identity and armour, and where even a flicker of vulnerability can be fatal.”

“At its heart is Taylor (David Jonsson, Rye Lane, Industry), a soft-spoken inmate serving a crushing sentence for a petty crime,” the TIFF preview continues. “He survives by becoming invisible: cutting hair, avoiding trouble, and occasionally numbing the monotony with pills, all the while clinging to faint memories of the son he hasn’t seen since infancy. Jonsson delivers a performance of remarkable restraint, each gesture seemingly shaped by years of swallowed pain.”

If Johnny Law sent me to prison, I’d find the best way to keep my head down, just like Taylor. I can’t imagine making all that effort to become invisible only to have another inmate jeopardize my freedom with his unruly shenanigans. From what I can gather, Dee ropes Taylor into unlawful cell parties, contraband galore, and a prison riot where inmates have makeshift shivs taped to their hands. I’ve got a feeling this won’t end well for anyone.

What do you think about Lionsgate’s Wasteman trailer? How would you survive a prison sentence? Let us know in the comments section below.