Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde is hacking the planet for a film adaptation of UbiSoft’s Watch Dogs video game

Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde to brush up on her hacking skills for a film adaptation of the UbiSoft video game franchise Watch Dogs.

Hack the planet! Oh, wait, that’s a different movie about hackers. Never mind. After scaring the daylights out of horror fans in A24‘s Talk to Me – which recently won the Best Horror category at the 22nd Golden Schmoe Awards – Sophie Wilde is lining up her next project with New Regency’s adaptation of the UbiSoft video game Watch Dogs. With over 50 million players since the franchise began in 2014 with the release of Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs: Bad Blood, the film adaptation finds French genre filmmaker Mathieu Turi (The Deep Dark, Meander, Hostile) in the director’s chair. Turi directs Watch Dogs from a script by Christie LeBlanc, who wrote the Alexandre Aja-directed Netflix film Oxygen.

UbiSoft’s Watch Dogs franchise includes the games Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs: Bad Blood, Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline. The franchise plot varies from game to game, though Watch Dogs generally revolves around different hacker protagonists stirring up trouble in fictionalized versions of real-life cities. Someway or another, these individuals find themselves pulled into criminal underworlds, where lawlessness reigns, and savvy computer skills could turn the tide in their quest to topple evil corporations and stick it to the man.

As you traverse the city and establish yourself as a hacker not to be f*cked with, everything from corrupt companies to crime bosses and rival hackers try to stand in your way. Your adversaries use the ctOS (central Operating System). This fictional computing network connects every electronic device in a city into a single system and stores personal information on most citizens. (via Deadline) Your job is to hack the ctOS and use it to control the city’s devices, boundaries, and security systems.

Sophie Wilde recently wrapped production on Halina Reijn’s upcoming thriller Babygirl. In the film, a successful CEO begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern, and calamity ensues. Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Jean Reno, John Cenatiempo, and Vaughan Reilly join Wilde as primary cast members.

