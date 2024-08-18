Weekend Box Office: Alien Romulus finally dethrones Deadpool & Wolverine

As expected, after several weeks at the top of the box office heap, Disney’s superhero blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, finally dropped out of the top spot this weekend. According to Deadline‘s numbers, it was beaten at the box office by Fede Álvarez’s well-reviewed Alien: Romulus, which opened right within our expectations with a $41 million opening.

While somewhat modest by tentpole standards, this opening is actually the second biggest ever for an Alien movie, behind Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, which opened to $51 million in 2012. Given the modest $80 million budget, Romulus will no doubt be seen as a major win for the studio, especially given that it’s having an unexpectedly huge weekend internationally, with a $108 million global debut. No one expected it to do that kind of business overseas, but it’s playing extremely well in China, despite a general downturn at the box office there as far as American films go.

While only in second place, Deadpool & Wolverine still posted a terrific $29 million weekend, with it now having a mighty $543 million domestic gross. Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us also cleaned up at the box office this weekend, making a terrific $24 million, which is a modest 52% drop since last weekend. This one is turning out to be a date night favourite despite rumoured strife behind the scenes…

However, the box office picture was a lot less rosy for Eli Roth’s video game adaptation, Borderlands. It posted a disastrous 74% drop, grossing only $2.2 million this weekend—landing it in ninth place. With a $13 million domestic gross, this will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst box office disasters ever.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Twisters, despite already being available on VOD, made $9.2 million this weekend, for a strong domestic total of $237 million. Another box office surprise was the 15th-anniversary re-release of Coraline, which posted huge numbers for Fathom Events, grossing $8.3 million. It ate into some of the family audience for hold-overs Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2, with the former making $5.5 million in sixth place, with a $339 million total, and the latter $2.9 million for a huge $641 million total. Between them was M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, which grossed $3.25 million for a $35 million domestic total, which has to be disappointing for distributor Warner Bros. The top ten was rounded out by another Bollywood film, Stree 2, which made $2 million.

With the dog days of summer upon us, next weekend promises to be a quiet one at the box office, with Lionsgate's reboot of The Crow and the Channing Tatum thriller Blink Twice vying for the top spot at the box office.