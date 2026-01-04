Weekend Box Office: Avatar and The Housemaid post amazing holds

January Box Office: Post-Holiday Dump Month Begins

With the 2025 holiday season officially over (bummer, I know), we’re heading into what’s generally considered a dump month: January. Besides Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, which has 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple opening, the month is more or less filled with lower-key action movies and genre titles. Some will make money, some won’t—but the good news for the holiday movies that came out over the last few weeks is that the playing field is pretty open for them to keep printing money.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Continues Its Dominance

Case in point: James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite the holidays grinding to a halt, the movie made a strong $40 million this weekend (about what we predicted), breaking the $300 million mark domestically and becoming the fourth consecutive James Cameron movie to gross a billion dollars worldwide.

While Greenland: Migration and Primate should do fine next weekend, it’s unlikely either of them will be able to keep Avatar: Fire and Ash from at least one more weekend on top. The film is likely to cross $400–450 million domestically, which—although short of the $688 million earned by Avatar: The Way of Water—is still a very strong result.

Zootopia 2 and The Housemaid Power Through January

Disney’s Zootopia 2 also proved to be a huge performer, with the holiday period allowing it to rocket back up the charts to second place. It earned $19 million this weekend and crossed $363 million domestically.

Another big success story is The Housemaid. While some thought Sydney Sweeney’s popularity had tapered off after being overexposed, that’s clearly not the case. The film has become the second-biggest hit of the holidays after Avatar, making $14.8 million this weekend—down only 3% from last week—for a strong $75.7 million domestic total. A finish in the $100 million-plus range seems likely.

Counterprogramming Successes and Mid-Tier Performers

Another movie that’s done very well over the holidays is A24’s Marty Supreme, which—thanks to the star power of Timothée Chalamet and director Josh Safdie—has become a counterprogramming hit. It grossed $12.5 million this weekend for a $56 million total.

It’s performing similarly to Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, which was another solid counterprogramming hit last Christmas. (Eggers is hoping lightning strikes twice with Werwulf next Christmas.)

Sony’s Anaconda meta-reboot has performed decently but had much of its audience stolen by The Housemaid. It finished in fifth place this weekend with $10 million, bringing its domestic total to $45 million.

Family Films, Prestige Titles, and Late-Run Holdovers

Family fare started to taper off this weekend, with the latest SpongeBob movie making $8.2 million for a $57 million domestic total. It was overplayed throughout the holidays by Angel Studios’ David, which made $8 million this weekend for a $70 million total. It’s now the studio’s second-highest-grossing movie after Sound of Freedom.

Sadly, the pretty decent Focus release Song Sung Blue hasn’t found much of an audience. Despite the combined star power of Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, it made $5.8 million this weekend for a $25 million haul, although it has still performed better than most prestige releases this year.

Wicked: For Good came in ninth place with $3.2 million and a $339 million domestic total, while Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 wrapped up its run with $2.7 million and a very strong $125 million total.

What Was the Best Holiday Release of 2025?

What do you think the best holiday release was this year? Let us know in the comments.