Movie News

The Stranger Things finale grossed at least $25 million – but Netflix only plans 17 day release window for WB movies?

By
Posted 21 minutes ago
Ross Duffer gives teasing previews of the three episodes that make up Stranger Things season 5, volume twoRoss Duffer gives teasing previews of the three episodes that make up Stranger Things season 5, volume two

While movie theaters may be dying, folks clearly still have an appetite for the experience of watching something with an audience. Case in point: the Stranger Things finale, which only screened on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with one showing per day, yet reportedly generated a whopping $25–30 million in concessions.

We say concessions because that’s how Netflix tracks these events. When the streamer does a limited engagement—such as this one or K-Pop Demon Hunters earlier this year—they can’t technically charge admission. Instead, when you buy a ticket, you receive a concession coupon worth the price of admission. Netflix doesn’t report box-office grosses, so only estimates make their way into the public sphere, such as the ones posted by Deadline today.

While this would seemingly suggest Netflix could make a lot of money if it were more aggressive with theatrical releases, the same Deadline report reveals something troubling. If the streamer’s acquisition of Warner Bros. goes through, Netflix would reportedly grant Warner Bros. titles only a 17-day theatrical window. At the moment,45 days is considered standard, although some studios experiment with shorter windows. Universal, for example, often releases underperforming titles to VOD within 21 days.

Elsewhere at the box office, Avatar: Fire and Ice continues to perform well, with its domestic total currently sitting at $266 million as it closes in on $1 billion worldwide.

Here are our predictions: 

  1. Avatar: Fire and Ice: $50 million
  2. Zootopia 2: $12 million
  3. Marty Surpreme: $11 million
  4. The Housemaid: $9 million
  5. David: $8 million

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,597 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Stranger Things News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 1 day ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News