Weekend Box Office Report: Superman has a better second week drop than Man of Steel

Whether or not James Gunn’s Superman qualifies as a box office hit remains up for debate. Domestically, it had one of the stronger openings of the year, but internationally, it fell short of expectations. Notably, when adjusted for inflation, Man of Steel actually outperformed Gunn’s film—while both were significantly outgrossed by Batman v Superman and Matt Reeves’s The Batman.

That said, Superman held better in its second weekend than Zack Snyder’s film, dropping a relatively modest 54% compared to Man of Steel’s 65% plunge (that’s still higher than we predicted). It pulled in $57.2 million for the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $235 million so far. It’s on track to cross the $300 million mark domestically, though it faces stiff competition next weekend from Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is generating strong buzz.

Another film showing stronger-than-expected legs is Jurassic World: Rebirth, which earned $23.4 million this weekend for a solid $276.1 million domestic total. While it will fall short of the other Jurassic World entries, it’s still a respectable number in today’s market.

Not every studio is celebrating, though. Sony and Paramount both took major hits this weekend, with two would-be blockbusters flopping hard. Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot added to horror’s recent box office woes, grossing just $13 million. While the film only cost $18 million to make, its debut is weaker than the original’s opening weekend nearly three decades ago—and even worse than the widely panned sequel. This is not a hit, and the franchise looks set to remain dead and buried.

Still, it fared better than Paramount’s Smurfs, which stumbled to a disastrous $12 million opening despite a star-studded voice cast featuring Rihanna as Smurfette.

Meanwhile, F1 continues to draw an audience despite losing its premium screens, grossing $9.6 million for a $156 million domestic total. It may not reach $200 million, but it has been a major success overseas.

Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon reboot also continues to perform well, crossing the $250 million mark this weekend. (Check out our recent video from the press junket in Norway!)

One studio having a tough year is A24. Their latest prestige project, Eddington, failed to find an audience despite a cast packed with stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler, and acclaimed director Ari Aster at the helm. This marks Aster’s second consecutive flop for A24 following Beau Is Afraid. With reviews (including ours) unusually poor, one has to wonder how long the studio will keep bankrolling his increasingly divisive films.

Pixar is also licking its wounds after Elio plummeted to eighth place with just $2 million this weekend and a $68 million domestic total. Hopefully, Hoppers, due this spring, fares better. That said, Disney won’t be too upset—Lilo & Stitch continues to soar, blasting past the $418 million mark this weekend.

Finally, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later wrapped up its underwhelming but still profitable run, grossing $1.34 million this weekend for a $68.7 million total.

As for next weekend—how much do you think Fantastic Four: First Steps will open with? Will it crack $100 million? Let us know in the comments!