Pixar’s Hoppers trailer presents a body-swap comedy with over-the-top tech, winking humor, and Darwinism

We already know human nature is messy, but what about the animal kingdom? What if you could swap bodies with a woodland creature? What if you could communicate with other creatures and gain a first-person perspective of Mother Nature in all her glory? Pixar‘s Hoppers trailer will answer a few of these questions and perhaps pose more.

Pixar‘s Hoppers trailer introduces moviegoers to an animal lover named Mabel (voice of Piper Curda), who jumps at the opportunity—or hops, in fact—to try new technology that allows her to communicate with animals in an exciting new way.

In Pixar’s new animated film, scientists have discovered how to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals! Using the new technology, Mabel (Curda) will uncover mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.

Pixar’s Daniel Chong directs the film, which hits theaters on March 6, 2026. “In ‘Hoppers,’ the question we’re answering is: ‘What if we could understand and communicate with the animal world?'” says Chong. “Our main character, Mabel, gets to discover the animal kingdom as an animal, which can be weird and often hilarious. What Mabel uncovers in the animal world leads to a wild, roller coaster ride of a movie, with all the heart you expect from a classic Pixar film. It’s going to be so much fun to watch in the theater; I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Pixar’s Hoppers trailer shows the studio’s latest feature looking like another gamble, as audiences don’t flock to Pixar’s animated output like they used to (save for Inside Out 2, of course). While that might be the case, Hoppers seems hilarious. I dig the overall character design. Mabel’s energy is intoxicating, and the peppering of adult-oriented humor makes me think Hoppers is filled with clever writing and winking innuendo. I love it when Pixar takes risks, and as much as I adore their franchise films, I’d rather that they take a swing and miss than keep lobbing softballs. I’m eager to check this one out!

What do you think about Pixar’s Hoppers trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.