Weekend Box Office: The Crow opens in 8th place was Deadpool & Wolverine tops the charts

The box office numbers are starting to roll in, and the weekend gross for the controversial reboot of The Crow could not be worse. At the moment, ComScore has the film in eighth place for the weekend, with a $4.6 million gross and a shocking per-screen average of just over $1.6k. No matter how bad the box office outlook for the movie was in the lead-up to its opening weekend, no one thought it would crash and burn this badly. In our predictions, we figured it would open with $7 million and at least finish in the top 5, but it was not meant to be.

This is a disastrous result for Lionsgate, with it following hot on the heels of their mega-flop Borderlands. These two would-be franchise starters not only posted terrible grosses, but Borderlands was despised by audiences too, with it posting a rare D+ CinemsScore. At least as far as audience reaction goes, The Crow is doing better, with a B-minus score, proving that at least some viewers are liking it (our own readers seemed pleasantly surprised by the film).

Otherwise, it was a pretty quiet weekend at the box office, with Deadpool & Wolverine recapturing the top spot from Alien: Romulus with an $18.3 million gross. Last week’s champ, Alien: Romulus, fell 61% $16.2 million in second place. With a $72 million gross, the movie has a good chance of potentially passing the $100 million mark domestically, which is a fair result and should lead to more modestly budgeted Alien movies being greenlit. The Blake Lively drama, It Ends With Us continued to post hefty grosses, with an $11.8 million weekend and a $120 million plus running gross. This has been a real word of mouth hit, and it should end up grossing at least $150 million domestically (or perhaps even more).

The weekend’s other new release, Blink Twice, directed by Zoe Kravitz and stars Channing Tatum, had a modest opening, with a $7.3 million gross. With a B-minus CinemaScore, this one will likely drop off a lot in the weeks to come, but given that it’s an AmazonMGM release, it will hit streaming before too long and should generate some decent buzz, as it’s actually not a bad little movie.

The faith-based film, The Forge, had a solid $6.6 million opening. Coming from The Kendrick Brothers, it’s a spin-off of their ultra-successful film, War Room, although its weekend gross was comparatively modest. However, with an A+ CinemaScore, this could have some staying power at the box office.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Twisters continued to perform well, grossing $6.2 million for a $248 million total. The anniversary re-release of Coraline has proven to be a blockbuster, with it earning just over $5 million for a $24 million gross. Finally, the chart was rounded out by the two biggest animated hits of the summer, Despicable Me 4, which added $4.4 million to its $348 million gross, while Inside Out 2 added $2.1 million to its massive $646 million domestic gross.

Next weekend promises to be one of the slowest in recent memory, with Dennis Quaid’s Reagan the only wide release. Do you think Deadpool & Wolverine will continue to hold the top spot? And what do you make of The Crow’s box office performance? Let us know in the comments!