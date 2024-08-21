Box Office Predictions: The Crow and Blink Twice set for low-key openings

Neither the big budget reboot of The Crow nor Zoe Kravitz’s Blink Twice are expected to make much of a dent this weekend.

It’s official – the dog days of summer are here. The end of August is always notorious as a dumping ground for movies studios can’t muster all that much enthusiasm for, and this week seems no exception. As such, neither Lionsgate’s new adaptation of The Crow nor WB’s Blink Twice (which used to have a much more provocative title) are expected to drum up much business.

At one time, The Crow was seen as a potential blockbuster, with it having a solid director in Rupert Sanders, who also directed Snow White and the Huntsman. Yet, the buzz has been almost uniformly negative, with it seeming that the movie’s chances of success have been going steadily downhill since the release of the first images of Bill Skarsgard as the titular character. While it’s possible that the movie might not be as bad as folks expect, it’s going to face an uphill battle at the box office, with the property itself never really having any huge breakout successes other than the iconic first film starring Brandon Lee. Following Borderlands, it seems to be another dismal failure for Lionsgate, and we’re expecting an opening in the $7 million range, which should land it in fifth place this weekend.

It will likely be beaten by Blink Twice, Zoe Kravitz‘s directorial debut. In addition to an atypical turn for co-star Channing Tatum, the movie also benefits from its low $20 million budget, and the early reviews have been pretty good. This should make about $9 million, and after VOD, it may even eke out something of a profit.

First place at the box office will likely go to Alien: Romulus, which would probably see an $18 million weekend. Second place will go to Deadpool & Wolverine, which should make about $16 million (it could pull an upset and take first place from Romulus), while It Ends With Us will pass the $100 million mark with an $11 million weekend.

Here are my predictions:

Alien: Romulus: $18 million Deadpool & Wolverine: $16 million It Ends With Us: $11 million Blink Twice: $9 million The Crow: $7 million

Do you think The Crow will fly higher than I’m expecting? Let us know in the comments!