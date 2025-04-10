Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino is writing the comic book Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise

Not only has Michael Giacchino contributed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by composing the scores for such films as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder (he did that one with Nami Melumad), and this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but he also directed the Disney+ “Special Presentation” Werewolf by Night – and now, Entertainment Weekly reports that Giacchino is returning to the world of Werewolf by Night by writing the one-shot comic book Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise , which pits the werewolf hero Jack Russell against Dracula and is set to reach store shelves on July 30th!

Instead of connecting the comic book to the Werewolf by Night special he directed, Giacchino has crafted a story that’s set during the original run of Jack Russell stories, which Marvel Comics launched back in in 1972. He told Entertainment Weekly, “ It could be a lost story from the original run, in a way. It’s Dracula who has tracked him down to exact some revenge from the last time that they were together in the comics. There’s a fun twist to it that I think is going to be really interesting for people who are into Jack Russell and that lore. ” There’s another character in the story that Giacchino wouldn’t name, as he hopes to keep their appearance a surprise – although he admitted that it “probably will be no surprise” to fans.

The Werewolf by Night special involved “a secret group of monster hunters as they compete for a powerful relic while going up against a dangerous monster.” But when Giacchino started developing it, at “the very, very, very beginning,” he was thinking of having Jack Russell battle “a rogue group of vampires that were doing bad things.” He was interested in dealing with werewolves and vampires because “ I like the monster stories. I like how they humanize what are otherwise described or seen by the rest of the world as awful creatures and…well, monsters. I never saw them that way. I always saw them as people with some sort of problem that they needed help with. I always felt bad for them. I really did. So there’s this emotional attachment to those stories, which is still with me today. “

Giacchino teamed with artist David Messina to bring his Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise story to the page. Marvel lets us know that this comic book spotlights what makes Werewolf by Night such a captivating Marvel icon, with over fifty years of comics history – and a hundred times as many bodies in his wake! In addition to Giacchino’s story that pits the tortured hero against Dracula, the one-shot will also have a backup story by Jason Loo, writer of the current Werewolf by Night: Red Band comic series, celebrating the character’s history and future along with various bonus material.

As for a follow-up to the Werewolf by Night special, Giacchino said, “ I would love to do another Werewolf by Night [special] more than anything. I think we’re just waiting for the industry to settle into its new norm, whatever that is at this point, before we figure out what to do there. ” He didn’t make his comic book series a follow-up to the special because “ that’s got its own thing going and it doesn’t quite slot into what’s happening currently in Jack’s life in the Marvel [comics] world. So there’s a little bit of navigating there. “

While we wait for another Werewolf by Night special, and wait for our chance to read Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise, Giacchino is “in the middle of development” on a remake of the classic 1954 giant ant movie Them!, a project which is meant to be his big screen feature directorial debut and was first announced two years ago.

