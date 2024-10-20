POLL: What late fall release has you the most hyped?

The late fall movie season is upon us, with studios releasing awards-fare and prestige blockbusters. Which one are you most excited for?

As we head into the late part of the fall, studios are starting to put out their awards-worthy fare, in addition to prestige blockbusters, which they hope will play well throughout the holiday movie season in late November, December and early January. One of the biggest movies coming out this fall, Gladiator II, got its first screenings this weekend, with raves all around for what many are calling director Ridley Scott’s best movie since Black Hawk Down. With October almost finished, we want to know what late fall release has you the most hyped! Take our poll below and let us know!