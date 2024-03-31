POLL: What’s the Best MonsterVerse Movie?

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire cleaning up at the box office, what do you think is the best MonsterVerse movie?

Godzilla, TV series, MonsterVerse

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomping its way to a massive finish at the box office this weekend, we were curious to think how fans feel it rates in the pantheon of WB/ Legendary’s MonsterVerse movies. Do you think it’s the best, or is another movie in the five-film series better? Vote below and check out our rankings HERE!

What's the best MonsterVerse movie?
