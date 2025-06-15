POLL: What’s the best movie of the year (so far)?

As we get closer and closer to the official kick-off of summer (next week), we’re about halfway through the year. It’s been a strange year as far as movies go, with some pretty low lows and unexpected highs. Arguably, this has been a bad year for Marvel, with both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts underperforming at the box office, with the former grossing about $415 million worldwide. At the same time, the latter has yet to cross that mark. Just a few years ago, Marvel movies routinely made twice that number, and all eyes are on Fantastic Four: First Steps, which everyone involved in no doubt hopes will help reestablish the franchise at the global box office and right the ship before next year’s Avengers: Doomsday.

It’s also been a bad year for studios like Lionsgate and A24, whose movies have had difficulty connecting with audiences, despite them taking some big swings. Yet, there have also been unexpected reversals, such as what’s happening with Warner Bros. Back in March, the talk of the town was that the studio’s slate was such a disaster following the Joker: Folie a Deux, Mickey 17, and Alto Knights fiascos, that the heads of the studio were going to be replaced. But then, they had three massive hits in a row – A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Now they seem to be the envy of the industry, as they are producing the fresh content audiences seem to be craving.

That said, there’s still half a year to go, so who knows where things will pan out by the time 2025 draws to a close? We still want to know what you think the best movie of the year is so far, so take the poll below and let us know!