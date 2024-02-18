Poll: What’s the best Spider-Verse Movie?

Not all Spider-Verse films are created equal, that’s for certain. Of the suprisingly numerous Spider-Verse movies, which is your favorite?

With Madame Web opening to the worst superhero movie reviews since the last time Sony made a live-action spin-off Spider-Verse movie, we thought now would be a good time to look back at the franchise. Indeed, the instalments run the gamut from being bad to all-out masterpieces. But which of these is your favorite?

