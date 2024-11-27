What’s The Prestige Really About? Exploring the deeper themes of Nolan’s most underrated movie

Here’s a question: What is movie magic? Is it the modern age of digital effects, giant green warehouses being turned into sweeping other worldly landscapes, is it hiding Collin Farrell’s perfectly symmetrical features under blobs of rubber blubber? Yes, it is…

But today, we’re here to discuss a different type of movie magic. A more analogue and old-world approach to making miracles that the modern master of moviemaking brought together- Christopher Nolan- in what I would consider to be one of his best films to date– and maybe even the most obvious parallel between a life in the spotlight vs the obsession that fuels it. That’s right, folks; today, we’re going to take a trip down memory lane and finally figure out once and for all what The Prestige is really about.

2006’s The Prestige follows two magicians who start off as friends and partners, only to sink deeper and deeper into their shared obsession to become the best of their time. Of course, this creates a conflict that will run the spectrum of casually spying on each other- to eventually both being consumed by the secrets they both keep trying to keep. It’s poetic, but it’s also in line with Nolan’s tendency to write movies that reflect the filmmaker’s feelings. And that’s what we’re here to explore!

Firstly, it’s a well-known speculation that all of Nolan’s movies are in some way about the price you pay to pursue your dreams. Inception was about a man who spent so long LITERALLY chasing dreams that it cost him his family. The Dark Knight Trilogy tells an epic three-movie story about choosing to sacrifice your own happiness to serve the work. And then there’s Interstellar which… nah. I’m not getting into it because i literally can’t think about this movie without crying.

The point is that Nolan knows how to write the things that he knows while dressing the story up in practical effects and pageantry. He’s a tried and true filmmaker. But as a result, it leaves me thinking that The Prestige is really no different. This movie wants the audience to witness the dangers of obsession and the pursuit of perfection. If there is one thing Nolan is saying with these incredibly thoughtful stories with smooth and masterful direction- it’s that chasing the big life comes at a price. And that price- is usually the people you love, as we examine in the video embedded above!

Let us know in the comments if you agree with our speculation about The Prestige!