Which “idiot” co-star did Rebecca Ferguson tell to F off?

Working with divas who think they’re better than the rest of the people on set can never be easy. Standing up to them must be even harder. But Rebecca Ferguson has done both, revealing that she was berated in front of the crew but retaliated by telling them to “f off.”

Speaking on Reign with Josh Smith, Rebecca Ferguson remembered, “I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star. This person would literally look at me and look at the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?’…And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Rebecca Ferguson added that at one point she had to stand up for herself – and so she did. “I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’ And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’”

Rebecca Ferguson’s filmography isn’t terribly expansive yet, so it may not be all that hard to begin to deduce who this unnamed co-star might be. She already said it wasn’t Mission: Impossible lead Tom Cruise or The Greatest Showman’s Hugh Jackman, so they’re out. She also doesn’t say whether it’s a male or female, coyly saying “this person.” But I’m putting the odds on a male… (it sounds like she’s talking about a guy, but who knows?) So, who do we have to consider that would have been number one on the call sheet for at least one day? Some have speculated Michael Fassbender, but by all accounts, they got along just fine making The Snowman and did plenty of interviews together. Others have pointed to Hugh Grant on Florence Foster Jenkins or Ewan McGregor on Doctor Sleep, although there might not be enough to support that. She and McGregor did many interviews together as well as a few talk shows where they were all smiles, and no one has ever accused McGregor of anything like this. However, the “tennis ball” comment does perhaps narrow it down to a CGI spectacle like Hercules…but Dwayne Johnson is known to be most professional on a set.

But the most cited name on social media regarding who Rebecca Ferguson’s mysterious and volatile co-star is Rogue Nation/Fallout‘s Alec Baldwin…I don’t know, he always seems so calm…At the same time, this seems like something Tom Cruise would have shut down immediately, knowing how seriously he takes the environment. We may never know, but that can’t stop us from speculating.

