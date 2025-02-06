Get a better look at White Lotus season 3 with a treasure trove of new images

A bevy of new images from the upcoming season of Mike White’s vacation comedy series has dropped online. ScreenRant has recently posted the stills of The White Lotus season 3 on social media. Get a look at them below! The eight-episode third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning original series from Mike White debuts SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The stacked ensemble for this season features Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White mentioned in November about The White Lotus Season 3. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.” The series has also been quite the awards magnet, with the first season receiving 11 Emmy nominations (winning 5) and the second season receiving 12 Emmy nominations (winning 1).