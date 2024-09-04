Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves still text each other as husband and wife after accidentally getting married in Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Winona Ryder is suiting up in the goth blacks again as she reprises her role as Lydia Deets in the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Our EIC, Chris Bumbray, had a blast with the film, saying in his recent review, “In it, Burton is wise enough to play the hits to a certain extent, as it is not all that different from the original. Yet, by doing a movie that’s so deliberately old school, with practical effects, rude humor, and WAY more gore than you’d expect from a PG-13 movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice almost feels transgressive by how much it plays to the strengths of its director and cast, and discards the trappings of most modern blockbusters.”

The stars of the film are currently making the promotional rounds and Entertainment Weekly reports on Winona Ryder’s recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the interview, Ryder brings up the anecdote of her and Keanu Reeves filming their wedding scene in Francis Ford Coppola’s horror film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, where Coppola used a real Roman priest and they filmed the entire ceremony. Ryder jokes that she and Reeves may actually have been married. And she tells the podcast that both stars still text each other as husband and wife to this day.

Ryder explains, “We do text. We always say who it is, even though it says it on the text.” She brought up an instance where she texted to Reeves on his birthday, “I was like, ‘Happy birthday, my husband!’” She recalls his unorthodox way of responding, “He’s like, ‘Hey, wife! Love you! KR, 57,” she said. “On each birthday, he’s like, ‘KR, 57,’ or whatever his age is, and he’s always done that. He’s the best.”