Madison Iseman and Aaron Dominguez conjure toil and trouble in the trailer and poster for the re-imagined horror classic Witchboard

Posted 9 hours ago

In the early ’90s, I rode my bike to Van Lee’s Video, a local video rental store. In the back of the shop, a darkened room housed the horror section and two arcade cabinets: Street Fighter II: Championship Edition and Mortal Kombat II. It’s where all the cool kids would hang out. Surrounded by familiar faces like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees, movies like Waxwork, Evil Toons, Phantasm, and others lined the slotted, mirrored walls. Among the collection was Kevin Tenney’s Witchboard, the type of horror movie you watched when your parents weren’t around. Today, The Avenue and Atlas Distribution Company are conjuring up a trailer and poster for Chuck Russell’s re-imagined Witchboard, starring Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Annabelle Comes Home) and Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building, Breathe, The Inspection).

Here’s the official synopsis for Witchboard:

“From legendary director Chuck Russell (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, The Mask), Witchboard resurrects the ’80’s horror classic with a chilling new vision. In present-day New Orleans, a cursed artifact unleashes a vengeful witch, drawing a young couple into a deadly spiral of possession, temptation, and occult terror.”

Chuck Russell directs Witchboard from a script he co-wrote with Greg McKay, inspired by the screenplay “Witchboard” by Kevin Tenney. In addition to Madison Iseman and Aaron Dominguez, Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat, Blacklight), Charlie Tahan (Frankenweenie, Ozark), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram, The French Dispatch), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) complete the primary cast.

Dark magic is disturbed in the scary and sensual Witchboard trailer when an enchanted pendulum board awakens the witch who carved it. After unleashing evil, one nightmarish scenario after the next haunts the steps of those who brought the board back to life. Can they put the witch back in the bottle (so to speak) before they all end up dead? I doubt it. Also, how do you live your life after something like that? The therapy bills alone would be astronomical.

You can check out our Witchboard review here!

What do you think about the Witchboard trailer? Are you a fan of the original film? Would you mess with an ancient pendulum board? Let us know in the comments section below.

Witchboard comes to theaters on August 15, 2025.

