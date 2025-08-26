Chuck Russell tells us how Dokken got involved with A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

Back in the 1980s, we got multiple really cool horror movies with rocking soundtracks, with one of the best being the 1987 classic A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors , which features an iconic theme track by the band Dokken. Dream Warriors director Chuck Russell is currently doing the press rounds for his remake of writer/director Kevin S. Tenney’s 1986 horror classic Witchboard – and while we were talking to Russell about Witchboard, we also took the opportunity to ask him about Dream Warriors and Dokken. You can find out what he had to say about the band in the video embedded above.

Directed by Russell from a screenplay that was initially written by Wes Craven and Bruce Wagner – and then given a substantial rewrite by Russell and Frank Darabont – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors has the following synopsis: During a hallucinatory incident, young Kristen Parker has her wrists slashed by dream-stalking monster Freddy Krueger. Her mother, mistaking the wounds for a suicide attempt, sends Kristen to a psychiatric ward, where she joins a group of similarly troubled teens. One of the doctors there is Nancy Thompson, who had battled Freddy some years before. Nancy senses a potential in Kristen to rid the world of Freddy once and for all. The film stars Heather Langenkamp, Craig Wasson, Patricia Arquette, Ken Sagoes, Rodney Eastman, Jennifer Rubin, Bradley Gregg, Ira Heiden, Laurence Fishburne, Penelope Sudrow, John Saxon, Priscilla Pointer, and Brooke Bundy, with appearances by Dick Cavett and Zsa Zsa Gabor. And Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger.

According to Deadline, Russell intended to go beyond the original Witchboard IP “with a deeper storyline, high intensity scares and imaginative visuals”. As such, the screenplay he wrote with Greg McKay sounds quite different from the original film. Here’s the synopsis: Emily, her fiancé Christian and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans’ French Quarter. But a darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits. Christian seeks help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste, but Babtiste has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that binds them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtiste’s mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all part of a dangerous game that puts Emily’s very soul at risk. The film stars Madison Iseman of the short-lived I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram), Charlie Tahan (Ozark), and Jamie Campbell Bower, who caught a lot of attention for playing the villainous Vecna in season 4 of Stranger Things.

