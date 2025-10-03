Horror Movie News

Witchboard novelization will be available this Halloween

Posted 4 hours ago
A novelization of writer/director Kevin S. Tenney's 1986 horror classic Witchboard will be published later this monthA novelization of writer/director Kevin S. Tenney's 1986 horror classic Witchboard will be published later this month

Back in 1986, writer/director Kevin S. Tenney brought the world one of my all-time favorite horror movies, Witchboard (watch it HERE). Thirty-nine years later, Witchboard has not only received a remake (you can read our review of that one at THIS LINK), but it’s also getting the novelization treatment! Author Christian Francis has written the novelization, which is set to reach shelves on October 30th, just in time for Halloween reading. Copies of the book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

With a page count of 230, the Witchboard novelization tells the following story: Dare to play, and you may never escape… the Witchboard. When Linda Brewster agrees to try a Ouija board at a party, she never imagines it will open a door to terror. But what starts as a harmless game quickly becomes a living nightmare as the spirit she contacts seems friendly-at first. Soon, unexplained accidents, terrifying visions, and sinister forces invade her life. As her boyfriend Jim and his estranged friend Brandon are drawn into the mystery, they realize the spirit’s intentions are far from benign. Together, they must unravel the secrets behind the board before Linda-and everyone she loves-falls victim to an evil beyond imagining.

Tenney’s film starred Todd Allen, Tawny Kitaen, Stephen Nichols, Kathleen Wilhoite, Burke Byrnes, James W. Quinn, Rose Marie, Judy Tatum, Gloria Hayes, J.P. Luebsen, Susan Nickerson, Ryan Carroll, and Kenny Rhodes.

Francis has written a lot of novelizations recently, including Session 9In the Mouth of Madness, The Gate, The First Power, and the Maniac Cop trilogy. Just yesterday, we learned that his novelization of Strangeland will be published on October 22nd.

I have been a fan of Witchboard since I was a kid (which is why I wrote the script for the video embedded at the top of this article) and I’m also a fan of the concept of novelizations, so I’m looking forward to seeing how Francis has told Tenney’s story in prose.

Are you a fan of Witchboard, and will you be adding the Witchboard novelization to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Witchboard novelization

