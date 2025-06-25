Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation teams Dustin Ferguson with Ivy Smith

Horror Movie News

The seventeenth film in the Witchcraft franchise, Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation, has Dustin Ferguson directing and Ivy Smith in the lead

Growing up, I would always notice the Witchcraft movies sitting on the shelves of my local video stores. I was intrigued by them and the fact that this horror franchise was steadily pumping out sequels, but I never rented them. It wasn’t until 2011 that I spent thirteen weeks viewing my way through the entire series, one installment a week… and that was quite an experience, as this is one crazy series. In 2016, the franchise grew by three more sequels, with parts 14, 15, and 16 being filmed back-to-back-to-back. Now, prolific filmmaker Dustin Fergsuon, who has over 150 movies to his name, has announced that he’s making the next sequel, with Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation scheduled to start filming on July 2nd with Ivy Smith taking on the lead role of Maya Reed. Smith’s previous credits include Lust, Magic, and the Witches’ Sabbath and the Full Moon productions Attack of the 50 Foot CamGirl and Giantess Battle Attack.

Also in the cast are Jennifer Moriarty (Big Bad CGI Monsters) as Grand High Witch Cecilia Valemore, Heart Hays (Amityville Emanuelle) as Katherine, Jorel Jacob Diez (Cocaine Cougar) as Jack, Sammy Morningstar (Night of the Dead Sorority Babes) as Talia, Hennessey Moriarty (Mary-Day and the Scream Queens) as Jo, Ted Hoffstatter (Artificial Termination) as Lenny, Joe Sbar (Killer Kabbage) as William Spanner in a 1692 Flashback, Stephanie Gurnoe (VHS Violence: Afterlife) as Grand High Witch Cecilia Valemore in a 1692 Flashback, and DieTrich Thrall (Clown Motel 2) as Xavier. The primary actor playing franchise hero William Spanner is Andrew Pierson (Blood on the Bleachers).

Pierson told HorrorNews, “I grew up on this series. To become part of Witchcraft’s twisted mythology—and play William Spanner—is a full-circle moment. I’m here to honor the past… and burn the future.” Andrew Pierson and Carissa Pierson also serve as executive producers on the film.

Ferguson is doing some crowdfunding on his Facebook page, where he also shared the theme song he has composed for Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation and revealed that filming will be taking place at the Gemini Moon Ranch. The goal is to get the finished movie out on Blu-ray on October 1st.

Are you glad to hear that the Witchcraft franchise is continuing? Share your thoughts on Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation by leaving a comment below.

