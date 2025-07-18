Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation unveils a trailer, aims for October release

A few weeks ago, we learned that prolific filmmaker Dustin Fergsuon, who has over 150 movies to his name, was working on the latest sequel in the Witchcraft horror franchise, with Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation scheduled to start filming on this month with Ivy Smith taking on the lead role of Maya Reed. Smith’s previous credits include Lust, Magic, and the Witches’ Sabbath and the Full Moon productions Attack of the 50 Foot CamGirl and Giantess Battle Attack. The goal is to get the finished movie out on Blu-ray on October 1st – and it looks to be on track for that release date, because a trailer has already dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Smith is joined in the cast by Jennifer Moriarty (Big Bad CGI Monsters) as Grand High Witch Cecilia Valemore, Heart Hays (Amityville Emanuelle) as Katherine, Jorel Jacob Diez (Cocaine Cougar) as Jack, Sammy Morningstar (Night of the Dead Sorority Babes) as Talia, Hennessey Moriarty (Mary-Day and the Scream Queens) as Jo, Ted Hoffstatter (Artificial Termination) as Lenny, Joe Sbar (Killer Kabbage) as William Spanner in a 1692 Flashback, Stephanie Gurnoe (VHS Violence: Afterlife) as Grand High Witch Cecilia Valemore in a 1692 Flashback, and DieTrich Thrall (Clown Motel 2) as Xavier. The primary actor playing franchise hero William Spanner is Andrew Pierson (Blood on the Bleachers).

Pierson told HorrorNews, “ I grew up on this series. To become part of Witchcraft’s twisted mythology—and play William Spanner—is a full-circle moment. I’m here to honor the past… and burn the future. ” Andrew Pierson and Carissa Pierson also serve as executive producers on the film.

Ferguson has also taken to social media to share a sneak peek at the “epic ending” of the film, which appears to feature a kaiju-sized demon:

Ferguson previously shared the theme song he has composed for Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation and revealed that filming would be taking place at the Gemini Moon Ranch.

What did you think of the Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation trailer? Have you seen the previous entries in this franchise, and are you interested in watching another Witchcraft sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.