Wolf Creek (2005) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

There’s a new episode of the Revisited video series embedded above, and in this one we’re looking into the making of writer/director Greg McLean’s 2005 film Wolf Creek (watch it HERE), the film that introduced one of the most popular horror icons of the last twenty years: serial killer Mick Taylor, played by John Jarratt. Since the release of the first Wolf Creek, Jarratt has reprised the role in Wolf Creek 2 and two seasons of a Wolf Creek television series, and there’s a Wolf Creek 3 on the way.

The first Wolf Creek is a chilling, factually based story of three road-trippers in remote Australia who are plunged into danger when they accept help from a friendly local. Kristy, Ben and Liz are three friends in their twenties who set out to hike through the scenic Wolf Creek National Park in the Australian Outback. The trouble begins when they find that their car won’t start and they run into a local bushman named Mick Taylor. Jarratt is joined in the cast by Nathan Phillips, Cassandra Magrath, and Kestie Morassi.

McLean made his feature directorial debut with this film, and has followed it up with the man-eating crocodile movie Rogue, Wolf Creek 2, the supernatural horror film The Darkness, the James Gunn-scripted thriller The Belko Experiment, the survival thriller Jungle, and episodes of Wolf Creek, The Gloaming, Bloom, Jack Irish, The Twelve, La Brea, Scrublands, and Territory.

The Wolf Creek episode of Revisited was Written by Vannah Taylor, Edited by Juan Jimenez, Narrated by Niki Minter, Produced by John Fallon and Tyler Nichols, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Wolf Creek? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Some of the previous episodes of the show can be seen below. To see more, head over to our JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!