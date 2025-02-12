Wolf Creek: Legacy secures Cineverse distribution, aims for a Fall 2026 release

Three and a half years ago, it was announced that Wolf Creek 3 was moving forward, with Rachele Wiggins making her feature directorial debut on the film and John Jarratt, who played Australian serial killer Mick Taylor in the films Wolf Creek (watch it HERE) and Wolf Creek 2 (watch that one HERE) as well as two seasons of a Wolf Creek television series (you can see season 1 at THIS LINK and season 2 at THIS ONE) on board to reprise the role. Unfortunately, something has been holding the project back from starting production… but a while back, it was announced that Wolf Creek 3, now going by the title Wolf Creek: Legacy , is set to start filming in Australia this year, with Wiggins having been replaced at the helm by Sean Lahiff, who was editor on Wolf Creek 2. Now, entertainment studio Cineverse and their horror division Bloody Disgusting have revealed that they have acquired the distribution rights to the film and intend to give it a theatrical release in the fall of 2026.

Franchise creator Greg McLean is producing the new sequel with Bianca Martino for Emu Creek Pictures and previously provided the following statement: “ I’ve always believed in the power of fresh perspectives, and that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Sean Lahiff as the director of Wolf Creek: Legacy. Sean isn’t just stepping into this world; he’s been a part of it for years. This new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga is something I’m incredibly excited about: it’s a bold new story that honors the roots of the franchise while pushing it into new, uncharted territory. “ McLean also mentioned that this sequel has “ a fantastic and genuinely frightening script. “

Lahiff added, “ I aim to deliver the horror and suspense that fans of the Wolf Creek franchise and wider genre theatre goers expect but to add a new depth to the story. We’re exploring the psychological terror of being hunted, the fear and resilience of these young characters, and the nightmarish quality of the Outback itself. This is a story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but it will also tap into something deeper – the primal fears that dark fairytales have always played on. “ He said this is “ a new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga and Mick Taylor’s iconic path of destruction. It will be a raw and gritty chase across the outback, and I can’t wait to unleash this bold and terrifying cinematic experience on longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise. “

Wolf Creek: Legacy is also being produced by Jeremy Bolt and Kristian Moliere, with Adrian Speckert and Cory Todd Hughes serving as executive producers.

When this project was first announced, it was said that Duncan Samarasinghe had written the screenplay, telling the story of an American family that takes a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draws the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple’s two children escape only to be hunted by Australia’s most infamous killer. It sounds like that story is still in place, as a press release reveals that Wolf Creek: Legacy will show us what happens when a family of American tourists who wander innocently into Mick Taylor’s (Jarratt) hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness.

Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two) and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil) are joining Jarratt in the cast.

Erick Opeka, Cineverse’s Chief Strategy Officer and President, had this to say: “ Wolf Creek is one of the greatest slasher movies of all time with one of the most terrifying villains. We’re incredibly excited to bring Mick Taylor back to the big screen in what will be the perfect addition to our library alongside Terrifier 3 and our reimagining of Silent Night, Deadly Night. ” Brad Miska, VP of Bloody Disgusting for Cineverse, said, “ Wolf Creek was a terrifying, Texas Chain Saw-inspired nightmare that left an undeniable mark on the genre. As a longtime fan, I couldn’t be more excited to be part of Wolf Creek: Legacy and to help bring the franchise back to theaters. Get ready—Mick Taylor is back, and the outback has never been more dangerous. “

Are you glad to hear that Wolf Creek: Legacy is happening and aiming for a 2026 release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.