Wolf Creek: Legacy will send Mick Taylor after a new batch of victims next year

Three years ago, it was announced that Wolf Creek 3 was moving forward, with Rachele Wiggins making her feature directorial debut on the film and John Jarratt, who played Australian serial killer Mick Taylor in the films Wolf Creek (watch it HERE) and Wolf Creek 2 (watch that one HERE) as well as two seasons of a Wolf Creek television series (you can see season 1 at THIS LINK and season 2 at THIS ONE) on board to reprise the role. Unfortunately, something has been holding the project back from starting production… but now, Deadline reports that Wolf Creek 3 will begin filming in Australia in the first quarter of 2025, under the title Wolf Creek: Legacy ! Wiggins has had to move on from the project as the years have gone by, but she has been replaced at the helm by Sean Lahiff, who was editor on Wolf Creek 2.

Franchise creator Greg McLean is producing the new sequel and provided the following statement: “ I’ve always believed in the power of fresh perspectives, and that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Sean Lahiff as the director of Wolf Creek: Legacy. Sean isn’t just stepping into this world; he’s been a part of it for years. This new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga is something I’m incredibly excited about: it’s a bold new story that honors the roots of the franchise while pushing it into new, uncharted territory. “

Lahiff added, “ I aim to deliver the horror and suspense that fans of the Wolf Creek franchise and wider genre theatre goers expect but to add a new depth to the story. We’re exploring the psychological terror of being hunted, the fear and resilience of these young characters, and the nightmarish quality of the Outback itself. This is a story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but it will also tap into something deeper – the primal fears that dark fairytales have always played on. “

When this project was first announced, it was said that Duncan Samarasinghe had written the screenplay, telling the story of an American family that takes a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draws the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple’s two children escape only to be hunted by Australia’s most infamous killer. It sounds like that story is still in place, as Deadline reports that Wolf Creek: Legacy will show us what happens when a family of American tourists who wander innocently into Taylor’s hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness. Will this fresh prey – two wily, resourceful Zoomers – prove harder for the ageing predator to consume?

Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two) is joining Jarratt in the cast.

Producing the film with McLean are Jeremy Bolt, Kristian Moliere, and Bianca Martino. Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert serve as exec producers. Architect is handling world sales on the project. The company’s Calum Gray said, “ Wolf Creek transformed what horror meant to audiences – bringing them right up close to a world of all-too-real, genuinely possible terror. And it made a legend of Mick Taylor, one of the truly iconic, indelible horror antagonists. The original was a touchstone for us as genre fans: we can’t wait to introduce a new generation to Mick and his charms! “

Are you excited to hear that Wolf Creek 3 / Wolf Creek: Legacy is finally happening? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.